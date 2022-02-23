Kai Sotto’s jersey among top sellers in Australia’s NBL









By CARLO ANOLIN







Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers continues to make a statement in Australia’s NBL both inside and outside of the court.

KAI SOTTO

Sotto’s impact was felt by NBL fans, safe to say with most contribution from the Filipino community, as the 7-foot-3 icon ranked No. 4 in terms of top jersey sales as announced by the league Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Chinese center Zhou Qi of the South East Melbourne topped the list as the fan-favorite, followed by Aussie star and NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova of the Melbourne United at second, and Josh Adams fo the Tasmania JackJumpers at third.

Sales statistics, however, were not disclosed but Sotto has a couple of collections already in the NBL Store despite being a rookie.

Sotto’s jerseys are being sold at either $79.95 (P2,964) or $99.95 (P3,705). Variations like the Home, Away, Youth Authentic, Youth Space Jam are also available.

Completing the list are Bryce Cotton of Perth Wildcats, Chris Goulding of Melbourne United, Mitch Creek of Phoenix, Will Magnay of Tasmania, Xavier Cooks of Sydney Kings, Jack McVeigh also of the JackJumpers.

Sotto’s team currently holds a 5-7 record at seventh place.