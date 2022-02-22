Obiena not in PH pool as Patafa bares programs ahead of SEAG

EJ OBIENA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) will be holding a series of performance trials as part of its selection process for the national team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

The first tournament is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday at the Baguio Athletic Bowl for multi-events such as decathlon and heptathlon, as well as individual events like pole vault, high jump and 3000-meter steeplechase.

Next will be a one-day meet on Sunday at the Imus Sports Center in Cavite for long jump, triple jump and track events like 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 5000m.

Another tournament is also in the works at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

“Our local-based athletes haven’t been able to compete outside the region because of the pandemic. Since they cannot compete outside, we’re bringing the competition to them,” said Patafa chief Philip Juico in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Online Forum.

Juico, who was joined in the forum by MILO Philippines assistant vice president Lester Castillo, PATAFA training director Renato Unso and coach Jeoffrey Chua, said Olympian EJ Obiena is not included in the national pool although the latter’s participation in the Hanoi Games will be up for discussion.

The association and the pole vault star figured in ugly word war for over two months since late last year over allegation that he falsified his financial documents.

“EJ Obiena is not on the national training pool list. We have to discuss that among ourselves in the PATAFA board but he’s not in the list right now,” said Juico of the reigning SEA Games champion.

“We have to look at his case if he wants to participate (in Hanoi). He has said he will ask for help from others. Let’s see what works,” added Juico.

Castillo reiterated MILO’s support to PATAFA, including performance trials scheduled to begin tomorrow in Baguio City then in Imus, Cavite and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, and the National Open by April.

Unso said they are expecting around 150 athletes at each venue to participate in the invitationals.

They are also in touch with Fil-foreign athletes based abroad on their training and individual performances as the PH team seeks to improve its previous medal haul at the 2019 SEAG with 11 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals.

Unso said they are expecting to send around 30 athletes to compete in 47 events in the Hanoi SEAG.