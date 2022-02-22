No pressure for Yuka Saso to defend US Women’s Open crown

Yuka Saso shows her US Women’s Open trophy that she won last year at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California in the during a press launching Monday at the Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Rising golf star Yuka Saso does not want to pressure herself when it is time for her to prove that her historic US Women’s Open title win was no fluke.

There’s no such issue for her.

“I personally take (my tournaments) week by week. I’m not setting my goals too far. Matagal pa po yung US Open and I just want to focus on the immediate tournaments that I will be competing in so far,” the 20-year-old Fil-Japanese who is supported by ICTSI.

Saso is in town for the first time in two years to visit relatives and to prepare for the two LPGA events in Southeast Asia – the $1.7 million HSBC Women’s World Championship from March 3 to 6 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and the $1.6 million Honda LPGA Thailand from March 10 to 13 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi.

Though she has yet to win another title since her breakthrough title win

last June, Saso said she just wants to be the best that she can.

“I’m just enjoying every moment. It’s very important. That’s also my wish to every golfer: to not put too much pressure on anything and just enjoy playing golf,” she said.

With Saso turning pro late in 2019 and choosing Japanese citizenship, the Bulacan born wouldn’t be able to defend her two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games when the 19th edition fires off in Hangzhou, China in September.

She was, however, optimistic of the PH team’s future in the amateurs.

“I think there are a lot of good golfers in the Philippines and I believe the Philippines has a good potential to win in the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games. They just need time and effort to get ready,” Saso said.

She will, however, miss the camaraderie and experiences with her PH teammates when competing in such amateur events.

“It was a great time and I’ll treasure all those moments spent with the team. It’s not only about golf, about the tournament, it’s about the experiences that I have with them that are really memorable.”