34 top bets vying in MVP 2nd Badminton Cup

The country’s top badminton players will showcase their wares when the three-day Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) Second Badminton Cup kicks off Wednesday at the Olympic Badminton Center in Pasig City.

ROS PEDROSA



A total of 34 players are set to compete in men’s doubles, men’s singles, women’s doubles, and women’s singles.

Besides finally getting the chance to play in a tournament after almost two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, this will also be the first time Smash Pilipinas head coach Rosman Razak can evaluate the players as he plots his pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games this May.

“Since I came here, this is the first time I can see the players play in a competitive setting,” said the Malaysian, who is a two-time SEA Games silver medalist. “This is the first time they will play in this pandemic. The SEA Games is two months away and we still have time.”

Competing in the men’s division of this tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association are Alvin Morada, Ros Pedrosa, Rabie Oba-ob, James Villarante, Christian Bernardo, John Paul Pantig, Mark Anthony Velasco, Jewel Albo, Clarence Villaflor, Lance Vargas, Kenneth Monterubio, July Villabrille, Solomon Padiz, Joshua Morada, Jason Vanzuela, Robert Ishmael Ramos, Jefferson Oba-ob, John Michael Estrada, John Matthew Bernardo, and Michael Clemente.

For the women’s division of this tournament backed by Smart Communications, the MVP Sports Foundation, and Philippine Sports Commission, are Thea Pomar, Nicole Albo, Eleanor Inlayo, Jochelle Alvarez, Mikaela De Guzman, Sarah Barredo, Janelle San Andres, Anthea Gonzales, Susmita Angelique Ramos, Althea Fuentespina, Danielle Masongsong, Andrea Hernandez, Christel Fuentespina, and Angel Valle are set to compete.

For the first two days, the games will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The finals will be held on the 25th from 4:00 PM onwards. Games will be streamed live on Smash Pilipinas’ Facebook page (https://web.facebook.com/pbasmashpilipinaspage).