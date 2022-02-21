Smart is FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 telco partner

The partnership of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) was officially announced yesterday, making the former the global brand partner of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Smart is likewise the only telco partner worldwide of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Smart has been championing basketball through the years and has courted destiny to host a basketball event of this magnitude to bring subscribers closer to a passion that is deeply ingrained in the Filipino battle cry “PUSO”.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, along with Japan and Indonesia.

Events in the World Cup’s group phase will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena in 2023. FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will also hold its final phase here in the Philippines in August 2023.

Filipinos will once again experience hardcourt action and drama up close as Smart will give away free tickets to FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 events and tournament windows scheduled in the Philippines, as well as stream the games live on Smart’s GigaPlay App, powered by the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network.

“This partnership is special on so many levels because it has been a long time since the country hosted an international basketball event. Since the pandemic, an event as massive as this will likely spark hope in the country that things are getting better.And what better way to feel hope than cheering for our own Gilas Pilipinas team right in our homecourt once again,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO and President of the SamahangBasketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

“We are happy and honored to be able to work closely with FIBA in bringing the game back home to the Philippines. At Smart, we’re not just here to witness basketball history unfold again right before our very eyes. We’re also here to make sure Filipinos get to experience the games and root for Team Philippines. We’re also excited to welcome the best of the best from teams representing other countries. There’s only world-class basketball to expect and experience with the games being held here in a truly Basketball-loving country,” he added.

“For a country that prides itself in its unmatched love for the sport, Smart has always been at the forefront of supporting the game locally and internationally. There’s no better way to experience the fast-paced and intense international basketball action of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 than by streaming it on the GigaPlay App—powered by our Smart 5G mobile network. We guarantee that Filipino fans will catch every play in high definition when they watch the games with Smart,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.