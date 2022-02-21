It’s summer time and Ronda riders will soon hit the road once again

STANDARD Insurance-Navy riders headed by George Oconer raise their hands as they arrive at the finish line in Antipolo City. (File)

Summer is indeed upon us. One good sign is the coming 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas where 13 teams – all battle-ready – vie for supremacy in the 10-stage spectacle on wheels starting in Sorsogon City on March 11.

Again, focus will be on powerhouse Navy Standard Insurance and its star rider, George Oconer, who vowed to do everything to defend the title he won courageously two years ago.

The team is likewise ready to unleash its might and put its time-tested chemistry on display.

For obvious reason the annual event was shelved last year due to Covid-19, but the excitement will remain as intense as the chase for the grand prize – not mention the fame that goes with it.

Ronald Oranza, the 2019 champion, will skipper the Navy squad that’s also composed of El Joshua Carino, Ronald Lomotos, Junrey Navarra, John Mark Camingao, Esteve Hora and Jeremy Lizardo.

Other teams to watch out for are Go for Gold, which will be spearheaded by Dominic Perez, Jonel Carcueva and Boots Ryan Cayubit, and Excellent Noodles, which will be bannered by Santy Barnachea and Jan Paul Morales, who have won a combined five Ronda crowns.

Also seeing action are Philippine Army, Team Nueva Ecija, Dreyna, Eagle Cement, Champ Café, Bike Kings Laguna, Vantage Ilocos Norte, VPharma, Team Quezon Province and Team Ilocos Sur.

A total of P3.5 million will be given away as cash prizes with P1 million going to the overall individual champion, P400,000 to the runner-up and P200,000 to the second runner-up.

The team champion gets P200,000 in this race presented by LBC Express, Inc. and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Quad X, Twin Cycle Gear, Standard Insurance, Print2Go, Elves Bicycles, Elitewheels, Orome, Maynilad and Garmin.

Petron Boy Kanin, Green Planet Bikeshop, Prolite, Black Mamba, Lightwater and LBC Foundation are also backing the event along with the PhilCycling and Games and Amusements Board.

Kicking off the event are the Individual Time Trial and the Team Time Trial on March 11 in Sorsogon followed by the 163-kilometer Sorsogon-Legazpi City Stage Three on March 12 and 189.1km Legazpi-Daet Stage Four on March 13.

It will be followed by the 212km Daet-Lucena Stage Five on March 14 and 157.4km Lucena-Tagaytay Stage Six on March 15.

After a one-day break, the race will wind up with the 180.4km Tarlac-Baler Stage Seven on March 17, 174.4km Baler-Echgue, Isabela Stage Eight on March 18, 193.2km Santiago, Isabela-Baguio Stage Nine on March 19 and Baguio City Stage 10 criterium on March 20.