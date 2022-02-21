Fun, fun, fun at Ilocos Sur’s Kannawidan 2022

As the Philippines starts to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fiestas and celebrations are starting to return, giving Filipinos a well-needed dose of levity.

In Ilocos Sur, the provincial government officially launched Kannawidan 2022 last February 1, with a bevy of activities aimed at celebrating life and spreading joy.

During the opening event, the region looks back on its past as a contingent from Suyo, Ilocos Sur performed an ethnic dance “Tadek Ken Balliwes”, a traditional dance that expresses jubilation over victory, thanksgiving and other important events.

The celebration was opened by the provincial government of Ilocos Sur, headed by Governor Ryan Luis V. Singson along with Vice Governor Jeremias C. Singson, Sangguniang Panlalawigan Members, and officials and employees of Local Government Units and National Government Agencies joined the Opening Ceremony.

Governor Ryan performing a traditional dance which kicked off the two weeks of festivities in the region.

The first night was welcomed with a dancing fountain show, drone light show followed by a fireworks display brightly blazed at the top of the New Legislative Building to savor the event. The drone light show highlighted the strong spirit of Ilocosurians not to give up amidst pandemic and as a tribute to all front liners. Following this was a comedy night held at the Quirino Stadium.

The second day of Kannawidan saw the coronation of the Saniata Ti Ylocos beauty pageant. Vigan representative Richelle Anne Presto was crowned Saniata ti Yloco Sur 2022, Clare Arce of Caoayan was the Saniata ti World, Princess Tacazon of San Ildefonso was awarded as the Saniata ti Tourism, and Sta. Cruz’s Shireen Khalil won the Saniata ti Environment title. Meanwhile, Galimuyod’s Julie Mae Villanueva and Nalyn Grace Baraquio from Salcedo came in as first and second runners up, respectively.

For food lovers, the Chef Wars Cooking Competition held the same day was a showcase of creativity and skill. Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College-Sta. Maria Campus took home the grand prize for the college category, with Divine Word College of Vigan as the first runner up and University of Northern Philippines as the second runner up. In the industry category, the team from Du-Lang Restaurant emerged as the champions with Ichtus Beach Resort and Bugis Bistro coming in first and second runners up respectively.

The third day wrapped up with the LGBTQ Night with a Your Face Sounds Familiar, The Lip Sync Battle capping the event. John Angelo Malamion who impersonated Nicki Minaj was declared the grand champion. Paul John Atanes with his take on Beyonce won first runner up while Katkat Dasalla’s portrayal of Lady Gaga took home second runner up.

The Kannawidan Festival also had other events aside from competitions. Dog lovers were in for a treat in the third day of the festival with a dog show featuring American bullies. Meanwhile, car and motorcycle enthusiasts could enjoy these marvels during the car and motor show held last February 5. Other significant events were Tinattoan, Bike Race, Game Fowl, Rhythm Fest, and the much-awaited Bakbakan sa Ilocos Sur.

All individuals entering the Tamag Grounds and other venues for the Kannawidan Ylocos activities, must wear masks, present their vaccination card and ID.

The provincial government of Ilocos Sur ensures to maintain and follow minimum public health and safety protocols amid the celebration of the 15th Kannawidan Ylocos Festival 2022.