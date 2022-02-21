Boss Emong tops 1st leg of 2022 Triple Crown

Boss Emong

Boss Emong finally got back his revenge, and it was so sweet.

Cautious not to repeat his mistake the last time, Boss Emong employed a wait and see strategy early before making a gallant move in the last 600 meters to rule the first leg of the Triple Crown – known as the Philracom Commissioners’ Cup – held Sunday at the San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

As everyone expected, both Best Regards and Sky Shot dictated the early pace of the race with the Boss Emong, Son Also Rises and Super Swerte in tow not far from the lead.

The pace was fast and furious that early frontrunners started to drop one after the other and Boss Emong, behind the superb riding of Dan “Jackhammer” Camanero, valiantly took the lead to the delight of his backers.

He kicked into another gear – thanks to Camanero’s prodding – entering the middle of the final stretch to complete his 1,600-meter voyage in 1:40 (24-24′-25-26′).

More than the P1.5 million top prize he rewarded to his connections, Boss Emong proved his real worth – especially against Sky Shot and Super Swerte.

In last year’s Presidential Gold Cup, Boss Emong’s jockey – FM Raquel – was found guilty of foul riding, impeding the path of Super Suerte that allowed Sky Shot to win the richest event.

As a result of the inquiry, Nuclear Bomb was declared winner of the event that was worth P6 million to his connections with Super Swerte moving up to second place and Sky Shot sliding to third place. Boss Emong wound up fifth while War Cannon was fourth.

Super Swerte, War Cannon and Best Regards ended up second to fourth places worth P500,000, P250,000 and P125,000, respectively.

The second leg of the fabled event – the 2022 Philracom Classic, an 1800-meter race, is scheduled next month at the Santa Ana Park in Naic, Cavite while the finale – the Chairman’s Cup – will be held at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

Other big winners for the day were seventh choice Shining Vic, who surprised almost everybody to top the Commissioners’ Cup Division II, and Spandau Ballet, who won the Commissioners’ Cup Division III.