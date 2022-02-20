Extraordinary human achievements, distinctive feats in GMA’s ‘The Best Ka!’

GMA Network is adding comedy infotainment program “The Best Ka!” featuring Guinness World Records “Best of the Best” in its lineup of programs.

Aside from uncovering world-record holders, the program will also feature local individuals and their remarkable traits or achievements, as with intriguing anecdotes and out-of-this world wonders.



Set to bring his trademark wit, charm and confidence as host of the program is Mikael Daez.



Mikael expressed his gratitude to GMA for entrusting him with the project.

“Every project in GMA is a blessing kasi pinagkakatiwala ng GMA sa akin kung sino yung mga kasama ko, at yung buong crew and director. ‘Sa inyo ito, make this your own, and make us proud.’ ‘Yun ang nasa isip ko, make the most out of this, give it your best and enjoy.”

The show is a welcome breather for the actor, relating how it will allow him to showcase a side of him that viewers have never seen before.

“Sa trailer pa lang you can see me dancing. People know that I don’t dance that well. But I guess people don’t know that I do dance…Pero first time na lalabas yung side na ito doon sa isang hosting show. They’ve seen snippets of it as a character, sa ‘Ismol Family,’ sa ‘Bubble Gang.’ Pero dito sa ‘The Best Ka!’ I’m coming in as me, as Mikael, ibang side ang makikilala ng mga Kapuso natin.”

Is he somehow pressured?

“May pressure naman lagi pero ang mas importante ay maibigay mo lahat at mag-enjoy ka, yung dalawang bagay na ‘yon,” he said. “Ibigay mo lahat, prepare well. If you have a script, read your script, if you have objectives, understand the objectives pero at the same time, i-enjoy mo ‘pag nandun ka na. If you have those two things, the rest will play out.”



And for its pilot episode, Mikael will be joined by Miss World 2013 Megan Young as special guest co-host.

“THE BEST KA!” under the helm of director Tata Betita, is to start airing Feb. 20, 3:50 p.m. only on GMA.