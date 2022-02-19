Gin Kings secure quarters in PBA 3×3 second conference

Ginebra’s Jollo Go goes for a basket

By JONAS TERRADO

New-look Barangay Ginebra San Miguel won all four games to gain a quarterfinals berth as the PBA 3×3 second conference got underway with the first day of its opening leg Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Former La Salle standout Encho Serrano shone the brightest as he led Ginebra to victories over first conference runner-up Platinum Karaoke (15-14), new team Master Sardines (21-19), Sista (21-20) and Terrafirma (21-15) to barge its way to the quarterfinals.

Serrano, fellow newcomer Jayson David, Jollo Go and Denice Villamor topped Pool A to secure the top seed against the winner of the playoff between the third placers in Pool B and C.

First conference champion Limitless App, composed of Brandon Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes and Reymar Caduyac, picked up where it left off by taking down NorthPort, (21-8) and Cavitex (21-16) in Pool C.

Also winning its first two matches is TNT’s Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores and Reymark Acuno after beating San Miguel (20-19) and Meralco (18-12) to go on top of Pool B.

Platinum’s JR Alabanza, Ryan Monteclaro, Matt Salem and Yutien Andrada are in second spot in Pool A while Sista’s Leo de Vera, Jan Jamon, Jay-Jay Manlangit and Kenneth Mocon and Terrafirma’s Dhon Reverente, TH Tumalip, Jeremiah Taladua and Jebb Bulawan are tied for third with similar 1-2 slates.

Meralco’s Tonino Gonzaga, Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa and Dexter Maiquez and San Miguel Beer’s Jeff Manday, Louie Vigil, Ken Bono and James Mangahas share second spot in Pool B at 1-1.

Second place in Pool C is also tied between NorthPort’s Joshua Webb, LA Revilla, Mark Olayon and Mike Calisaan and Purefoods’ Joseph Eriobu, Pao Javelona, Val Acuna and Jun Bonsubre.

The top three teams in Pool A and each of the best two squads in Pool B and Pool C will gain direct quarterfinal berths at the end of the preliminaries which ends Sunday.

The playoff between the two third placers followed by the knockout stages follow suit to the determine which team wins the championship and take home the top purse of P100,000.

Runner-up and third place receive P50,000 and P30,000.