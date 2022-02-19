Get to know Sparkle’s screen sweethearts

True to its fun and exciting new name, Sparkle has plenty of plans up its sleeve that’s sure to shine a spotlight to our stars and leave a glowing mark in the industry!

GMA Network’s talent management arm’s first project for the year began last January with the launch of Sparkle’s Next Brightest Stars for 2022, namely, Bianca Umali, Ysabel Ortega, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, Miguel Tanfelix, Khalil Ramos, Derrick Monasterio, and Ruru Madrid.

Now, Sparkle promises to amp up the kilig this February with the release of our Sparkle Sweethearts; 5 young and cute love teams that will certainly give you all the warm, fuzzy feels for the month of love.

Introducing our Sparkle Sweethearts:

Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi

It’s not a stretch to dub Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi as up-and-coming showbiz royalties–Kyline with her years of experience in the industry and Mavy coming from a family of celebrities.

Kyline consistently wows fans and audiences alike with each of her portrayals on-screen, proving that she’s one to watch when it comes to acting.

Meanwhile, Mavy, who’s basically been a huge household name all his life, continues to make his star power shine brighter ever since he officially started his showbiz journey last 2018. He has already shown great promise as an actor, model, and performer and we have seen his acting, performing, and hosting skills develop even further.

We first saw Kyline and Mavy pair up when they portrayed the feisty city girl Tiff and the charming probinsyano Basti respectively in the 2021 romantic-comedy series “I Left My Heart In Sorsogon.” Online, their love team garners thousands of likes and millions of views with each photo or video they share which shows just how invested people are in this good-looking tandem.

Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay

Lovingly referred to as “Team Jolly” by their fans, Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay bring smiles to everyone’s faces wherever they go! The name “Team Jolly” is a perfect fit for these two sweethearts because their jovial personalities are extremely infectious and spread to those they work with on set or watch them on-screen.

One of Sparkle’s homegrown talents, we’ve seen Sofia’s acting skills grow immensely over the years and it has been a complete delight seeing her blossom as Donna Lyn/Lenlen in the top-rated Kapuso drama series “Prima Donnas.”

We first met Allen when he competed in the 7th season of the reality artista search “StarStruck” in which this promdi cutie ended up placing as the First Prince.

Sofia and Allen paired up together for the first time in “Regal Studio Presents: Raya Sirena” where Sofia finally got her chance at fulfilling a childhood dream which was portraying a mermaid on TV.

Allen also joins Sofia and the rest of the “Prima Donnas” cast for its second season and he’s ready to show all he’s learned so far.

Team Jolly is a huge hit on social media, especially on TikTok where videos Sofia and Allen upload easily reach millions of views in no time.

Althea Ablan and Bruce Roeland

Althea Ablan and Bruce Roeland’s tandem is definitely one to watch. Althea’s “One of the Boys” appeal meshes well with Bruce’s outgoing personality and active lifestyle. Like puzzle pieces custom-made for each other, these two just click!

Althea started with Sparkle as a child actress and first made waves when she portrayed the young Alena in the 2016 Encantadia “requel.” Audiences then took quick notice of her when she breathed life into the role of the spunky Donna Belle/Ella in “Prima Donnas.”

Much like Althea, Bruce started his career with Sparkle at a very young age where he played kid roles in various Kapuso seryes. At 17, Bruce has shed his babyface image, developed quite the fit physique, grew to an admirable height, and is now ready to take centerstage.

Bruce joins Althea and the rest of the “Prima Donnas” cast for the top-rated drama’s second season where everyone will finally see their magic on-screen.

Shayne Sava and Abdul Raman

We were first introduced to Shayne Sava and Abdul Raman when the two joined the reality artista search “StarStruck” during its 7th season.

Although the two have just met each other through “StarStruck,” both the show’s producers and fans immediately sensed a connection between the two, hence their love team was formed. Shayne then went on to win the Ultimate Female Survivor title while Abdul ended up as an Avenger.

Shayne and Abdul then got to star together as Jamilah and Hammad in the 2021 top-rated cultural-teleserye “Legal Wives.”

Despite being new faces in the industry, they were able to stand their ground against seasoned actors and actresses such as Dennis Trillo, Andrea Torres, and Bianca Umali in heavy drama scenes which earned them plenty of praise from diehard viewers of the show.

The two are set to star as a love team once more in the upcoming series titled “Raising Mamay” where Shayne and Abdul will be given the chance to portray their first-ever leading roles.

Zonia Mejia and Jamir Zabarte

There’s always an easy air of positive vibes and good energy whenever Zonia Mejia and Jamir Zabarte are around!

Zonia and Jamir’s love team was formed when they were cast to play the roles of Sol and Buddy in the 2021 romantic-comedy series “Heartful Cafe.”

Their characters’ “enemies-to-lovers” story arc was a hit among fans and they are definitely excited to see these two on-screen once more.

One of the reasons for their electric chemistry is because of Jamir’s natural charm and wit which perfectly goes well with Zonia’s sweeter than sweet disposition.