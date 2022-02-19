Coleen Garcia stages comeback via ‘Adarna Gang’

We last saw Coleen Garcia in the movie “Mia” in 2020.

Since then, fans have been wondering if she is actually going to resume her acting career, busy as she is with her and husband Billy Crawford’s baby, Amari.

Well, wonder no more.

The hot momma is back and she is as daring as ever.

She is to star as an avenging nightingale in Viva’s “Adarna Gang.”

In it, she is Adriana, the beautiful unica hija of Jose (Soliman Cruz) and Maria (Mickey Ferriols).

Adriana is aware that her father is involved in a crime syndicate but they don’t talk about it.

She will eventually get entangled in it all when Jose gets killed.

But who killed Jose?

There are three probable suspects. The adopted sons of Fernando (Ronnie Lazaro), the syndicate’s big boss.

One of them is laid back Juan (JC Santos) who is trying his best to befriend Adriana.

Then there’s Diego (Diego Loyzaga), a womanizer. He is loyal to Fernando and would do anything to get things done for him and the syndicate.

Last but not the least is Pedro (Mark Anthony Fernandez), the most ambitious of all. He will not hesitate to get rid of anyone who he thinks is a threat to the syndicate.

Certain that Fernando’s family is behind the death of her father, Adriana vows to eliminate them one by one.

Meanwhile, Juan, Diego, and Pedro are also out to capture Adriana, eager to please their father.

Written and directed by Jon Red, “Adarna Gang” streams on Vivamax, March 11.