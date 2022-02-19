Celebrities highlight importance of health in Sun Life’s new campaign

After facing much uncertainty amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipinos who are eager to secure their health and ensure a brighter future will find an ally in Sun Life, as it launches a campaign dubbed “Partner in Health.”

Featuring Charo Santos-Concio, Matteo Guidicelli, and Piolo Pascual, the campaign consists of digital videos where they will talk about lessons from past experiences which paved the way towards their brighter future.

One of these is investing in their health.

The videos will be shared on Sun Life’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SunLifePH) and YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/SunLifePH).

Complementing the videos is “Safe Space,” a series of webinars focusing on mental health to be conducted in collaboration with the Philippine Mental Health Association, Inc. (PMHA). The pilot stream, entitled “Love ’em, Hate ’em, Stress ’em: Mental Wellness for the Family,” will be held on April 9. It will be followed by “Imperfect Balance: How Mental Wellness Bridges Work and Life” on May 14. The series will close on June 18 with “You are Worth It: Illuminating a Path towards Holistic Health.”

To make the learning series more fun and interactive, Sun Life will also engage followers of its Facebook page through bite-sized content dubbed “Mind Your Health,” which promotes holistic wellness and mental health.

Sun Life is also collaborating with education technology platform Edukasyon.ph to spread its health advocacy to the younger generation. This will be done through a nationwide awareness campaign featuring articles, quizzes, and informative social posts promoting holistic health. Learning Quests, a gamified online learning module, may also be utilized by those who wish to learn more about the topic.

Meanwhile, for those ready to own a health protection product, they may choose from Sun Life’s diverse offerings such as SUN First Aid Plus, SUN Fit & Well Advantage, and Sun ICU Protect. Those who wish to know more about these products may avail of a free consultation with a preferred Sun Life advisor or they may connect with one through www.bit.ly/advisormatch.

“As we continuously endeavor to bring our lives back to normal, let us not forget the lessons we have learned from the past two years. Our health is an important factor in securing a brighter future, and so keeping ourselves healthy is truly worth it,” says Sun Life President Alex Narciso. “It would be Sun Life’s honor to walk this journey with them. With this campaign, we are reemphasizing our commitment to be the Filipino’s partner in health.”