Sky Shot determined to get back at rivals in Philracom Commissioner’s Cup

SKY SHOT

Sky Shot is out to make a statement when she renews rivalry with practically the who’s who in local horseracing in the Philracom (Philippine Racing Commission) Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

This will be chance of Sky Shot to prove her worth against great rivals like Boss Emong and Super Swerte in the event that will be contested over 1,600-meter race.

In December last year, Sky shot ruled Presidential Gold Cup that was ran over 2,000-meter, but her victory was forfeited after the Philracom Board found the jockey of Boss Emong – FM Raquel – guilty of foul riding.

Racquel’s action, the Board said, impeded the path of Super Suerte, allowing Sky Shot to win the race.

As a result of the inquiry, Nuclear Bomb was declared winner of the event that was worth P6 million to his connections with Super Swerte moving up to second place and Sky Shot sliding to third place. War Cannon and Boss Emong finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The top prize is only P1.5 million this time but the connections of Sky Shot are determined to get back at their rivals to jumpstart their campaign this season.

Also taking part in the event offering P500,000 to the runner-up and P250,000 to third placer are Best Regards, Pangalusian Island, Son Also Rises and War Cannon.

In the P750,000 Commissioners’ Cup Division II, 9 gallopers are vying for the top prize of P450,000. They are Victorious Colt, Arrabiata, Magtotobetski, Weather Lang, Flattering You, Batang Cabrera, Greatwall, Shining Vic and Isla Puting Bato.

Vying in the P500,000 Commisioners’ Cup Division III are The Accountant, Refuse To Lose, Hook On D Run, La Liga Filipina, Full Control, Cam From Behind, Tiger Boy, Kid Baloloy, Gintong Tubig, Fortissimo, Bomod-Ok Falls and Spandau Ballet will battle it out in the 1600-meter journey.

Philracom Chairman Aurelio “Reli” P. de Leon said: “Whoever wins here will be a step closer in getting the P1.5-million cash bonus awaiting the “sweeper” of the Triple Cup with the 1800-meter Philracom Classic next month at the Philippine Racing Club in Naic, Cavite and the lung-busting 2000-meter Chairman’s Cup in May at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.”

“Furthermore, purses for all legs of the Triple Cup have been increased from P1-million last year to P2.5-million this year thus making for very interesting races for the bayang karerista,” de Leon added.