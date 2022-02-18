Obiena fares badly this time, finishes 10th in France tourney

EJ OBIENA (File)





By CARLO ANOLIN



Pole vaulter EJ Obiena suffered his worst showing of the season so far after placing 10th in the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin Thursday, Feb. 17 (Friday in Manila).

After dominating the Orlen Cup in Poland last week, where he recorded his season-best of 5.81 meters, Obiena fell out of contention in France early and finished 10th out of the 12 competitors.

Obiena, 26, had it at 5.51m first in one attempt but struggled in three attempts for the 5.61m hurdle.

The Tokyo Olympian then failed to get past the 5.71m mark after three jumps.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States ruled the event after clearing the 5.91m mark.

Brazilian star Thiago Braz, 2020 Tokyo Games bronze medalist, followed suit with 5.81m after one try while Menno Vloon of the Netherlands settled for bronze with 5.81 as well but in three attempts.

Up next for Obiena, where he seeks to bounce back from slump, would be the Orlen Copernicus Cup on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Poland.