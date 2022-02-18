Aces start farewell tour auspiciously; Batang Pier nail 1st win

Olu Ahaolu

By JONAS TERRADO

Alaska came out victorious to officially kick off its farewell tour after outlasting Rain or Shine, 80-74, Thursday, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Import Olu Ashaolu and Maverick Ahanmisi made timely baskets in the waning moments as the Aces prevailed a day after owner Wilfred Uytengsu announced the sad news that the team will end its storied PBA stint at the conclusion of the conference.

The Aces, also seeing action for the first time in 57 days, improved to 4-2, tying the idle Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters for third spot.

Meantime, NorthPort turned the tables on erstwhile unbeaten Meralco in the second half to pull off a 109-98 win and end a 0-5 start.

The Batang Pier had plenty of heroes led by import Jamel Artis, returning Robert Bolick and Arwind Santos as they overcame a 19-point deficit in the first quarter to deal the Bolts their first defeat in the season-ending conference.

Artis posted 26 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals while Bolick put up 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his first game since signing a new contract to remain with the NorthPort franchise.

Santos had 16 points and 10 rebounds to produce his first win as a member of the Batang Pier.

Jamie Malonzo, Jerrick Balanza, Troy Rike and Roi Sumang were also instrumental for NorthPort, which hasn’t won since a 122-94 defeat of Alaska in the Philippine Cup last Sept. 23.

Meralco felt to 4-1 despite 34 points and 16 rebounds from import Tony Bishop and 23 points from Chris Banchero.

The Bolts went on a 19-3 start before taking a 30-11 lead before the end of the first quarter.

Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso praised his players for focusing on the business at hand amid the uncertainty surrounding the future.

“It’s not easy,” said Cariaso. “I’ve never been in this situation where I knew it’s the last conference of your team, so there’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of uncertainty right now.

“What I’m telling to the guys is to remain in the moment and I thought for tonight they passed the test, and we have to continue to pass the test,” he added.

Ashaolu, who posted 23 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, kept the Aces afloat when his layup with 1:12 left made it 76-72 after the Elasto Painters got to within two on a three by rookie guard Andrei Caracut.

Ahanmisi later weathered the defense of Beau Belga and drove for a layup with 13.1 ticks remaining that made it 79-74 for the Aces.

He finished with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists, Abu Tratter scored 11 points while engaging in a rugged battle underneath and Robbie Herndon added nine points and 14 rebounds for Alaska, which has described its final days in the league as “Aces Last Dance.”

Import Henry Walker had 25 points and 13 rebounds but Rain or Shine dropped to 3-4, tied with TNT for eighth spot.

The scores:

First Game

NORTHPORT 109 — Artis 26, Bolick 22, Santos 16, Malonzo 14, Balanza 12, Rike 10, Sumang 9, Taha 0, Ferrer 0.

MERALCO 98 — Bishop 34, Banchero 23, Maliksi 14, Newsome 7, Pasaol 6, Hodge 4, Quinto 3, Almazan 3, Hugnatan 2, Belo 0.

Quarters: 18-32, 47-50, 81-64, 109-98.

Second Game

ALASKA 80 — Ashaolu 23, Ahanmisi 14, Tratter 11, Herndon 9, Teng 7, DiGregorio 7, Faundo 3, Adamos 2, Bulanadi 2, Racal 2, Tolomia 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 74 — Walker 25, Nieto 13, Caracut 8, Mocon 6, Belga 5, Borboran 5, Santillan 4, Torres 3, Asistio 3, Jackson 1, Ponferada 1, Tolentino 0, Guinto 0, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 26-16, 39-39, 60-60, 80-74.