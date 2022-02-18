5 companies make queries about Alaska franchise

By JONAS TERRADO

A total of five companies have made inquiries about the Alaska franchise a day after announcing its decision to leave the PBA at the end of the season-ending Governors’ Cup.

Fred Uytengsu

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial bared Thursday, Feb. 17 that three firms reached out to the league while two others came in contact with Alaska Team Governor Dickie Bachmann regarding a potential sale.

Marcial, however, opted not to reveal the names of the companies that are exploring the possibility of entering the pro loop.

Alaska stunned the local basketball scene on Wednesday by announcing its departure from the PBA after 35 seasons.

Team owner Wilfred Uytengsu said he is eyeing to either sell the franchise or put players under contract in a dispersal draft if no deal shall be reached before the end of the season.

A sale would enable the new owner to keep all contracted players and coaches of the Alaska squad, thus avoiding the dilemma of having to start from the scratch as an expansion ballclub.

Uytengsu acknowledged that the decision, which has been rumored for the past few years, had to do with the shift of Dutch company Royal FrieslandCampina, which bought the controlling interest of the Alaska Milk Corporation in 2012.

He also thumbed down the idea of trading some of Alaska’s players before the end of the PBA run, adding that a 15th championship remains a lofty goal.

Barako Bull was the last team to leave the PBA after selling its franchise to Phoenix before the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.