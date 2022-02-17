Williams shines for Tropang Giga anew; Hotshots stay hot

Mikey Williams

By JONAS TERRADO

Mikey Williams sizzled in the fourth quarter and TNT coasted to a 96-81 win over San Miguel Beer to snap a two-game skid Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Williams had 22 of his 30 points during the final 12 minutes as the Tropang Giga improved to 3-4 after absorbing defeats to the Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots and Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in the resumption of their campaign.

The Hotshots, meantime, slipped past NLEX, 112-109, to keep its unbeaten slate intact in the first game.

Mike Harris scored the insurance basket with 12.0 seconds left after the Road Warriors’ rookie Matt Nieto missed all three free throws in the previous possessions to give the Hotshots their best start under coach Chito Victolero with a 5-0 record.

Harris had 31 points and 10 rebounds while Paul Lee added 21 points in Magnolia’s escape act which came despite missing Calvin Abueva due to an injured calf.

Victolero said Abueva could be out for at least two weeks.

Nieto had a chance to put the Road Warriors on top after being fouled by Jio Jalalon from beyond the three-point line with 32 seconds left and Magnolia holding a 110-109 lead.

But Nieto, playing in just his second game, muffed all three freebies much to his disappointment.

Import Aaron Fuller produced his best game since replacing McKenzie Moore, posting 22 points, 26 rebounds and six blocks for TNT.

It was also TNT’s first victory in a grueling stretch of four games in seven days which will end Friday against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

The Tropang Giga is also dealing with the absence of RR Pogoy due to a calf problem.

TNT was protecting a slim 65-59 lead to start the fourth before Williams waxed hot which included three straight triples that made it 77-65 with under eight minutes left.

Fuller also joined the fray to keep the Tropang Giga’s big lead before Williams put on the finishing touches by scoring the team’s final 13 points.

June Mar Fajardo produced 22 points and 14 rebounds but San Miguel fell to an even 3-3 slate.

New import Orlando Johnson scored 12 points, a PBA low, on 3-of-22 shooting to begin his second tour of duty.

The scores:

First Game

MAGNOLIA 112 — Harris 31, Lee 21, Sangalang 14, Barroca 11, Ahanmisi 9, Wong 8, Dionisio 7, Corpuz 6, Ahanmisi 5, Reavis 0.

NLEX 109 — McDaniels 35, Alas 22, Trollano 18, Cruz 12, Quiñahan 8, Nieto 7, Soyud 5, Porter 2, Varilla 0, Rosales 0, Paniamogan 0, Ighalo 0.

Quarters: 22-25, 54-56, 77-88, 112-109.

Second Game

TNT 96 — M. Williams 30, Fuller 22, Rosario 9, Montalbo 8, K. Williams 8, Castro 6, Erram 4, Banal 4, Reyes 3, Khobuntin 2, Heruela 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

SAN MIGUEL 81 — Fajardo 22, Romeo 18, Manuel 15, Johnson 12, Perez 6, Tautuaa 5, Lassiter 3, Ross 0, Enciso 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 22-24, 40-40, 65-59, 96-81.