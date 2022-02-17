Alaska’s exit will mark a time of great transition for PBA – Cone

TIM Cone

By JONAS TERRADO

Tim Cone paid tribute to the Alaska Aces following his former team’s decision to end its three-decade participation in the PBA at the end of this season’s Governors’ Cup.

The current Barangay Ginebra San Miguel coach said he’ll cherish the memories and relationships during his time with the Alaska franchise which he steered to 13 of its 14 championships.

“I’m saddened by the news of Alaska’s exit from the PBA, but looking back, I’m extremely proud of my time with Alaska where I made many lifetime friends amongst the players and staff,” Cone said hours after owner Wilfred Uytengsu announced the end of Alaska’s PBA stint that lasted 35 seasons.

Uytengsu tapped Cone to call the shots in 1989, overcoming early struggles to turn the Alaska franchise into one of the league’s winningest ballclubs.

Cone turned Alaska into the “Team of the 90s,” winning nine championships during the decade including a Grand Slam in 1996 with Johnny Abarrientos, Jojo Lastimosa, Bong Hawkins, Poch Juinio and Sean Chambers.

Bong Alvarez and Eugene Quilban from the first championship, Jeffrey Cariaso from the mid-90s and Kenneth Duremdes later in the decade also played integral roles under Cone.

He added three more at the dawn of the 21st century before leaving Alaska to join the San Miguel Corporation umbrella, a breakup which both Cone and Uytengsu acknowledged didn’t come on good terms.

“My coaching career grew up under the stewardship and friendship of Mr. Uytengsu, and I’m grateful for his mentoring. I am who I am as a coach and as a person because of that,” said Cone.

The PBA’s winningest coach continued that Alaska will be sorely missed once it has played its final game.

“Needless to say, it’s an end of an era. Alaska and those that led it will be sorely missed. It was a proud franchise with great successes and I was fortunate to be a part of its legacy and culture.

“Going forward now without Alaska in the league will seem unnatural and I believe it will mark a time of great transition for the PBA,” added Cone.