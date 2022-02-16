One man, four hot women in Vivamax’s new erotic series ‘L’

Vince Rillon could only be happy having been tasked to play lead to Viva’s newest and hottest sexy stars, Cara Gonzales, Ayanna Misola, Cloe Barreto and Stephanie Raz in the erotic series “L.”

“Siyempre sino ba naman ako, di ba? Siyempre masaya. Pero gusto ko lang linawin, propesyunal kong ginampanan ang trabaho ko, walang personalan,” Vince told us in a recent interview.

But what exactly is “L?”

Vince related, “Kuwento ito ng isang taong binasag ang puso ng kanyang minamahal. Sa paghahanap niya sa kanyang sarili, nakatagpo niya ang tatalong babae na nagpainit ng malulungkot niyang gabi.”

The series is set to stream every Sunday, starting Feb. 27, only on Vivamax.

The movie follows Lucas (Vince), a young freelance artist who’s trying to overcome loneliness after his girlfriend Lana (Stephanie Raz), suddenly left him.

Episode 1, titled “Larawan,” directed by Topel Lee, has Vince romancing Ayanna Misola as the mysterious Louise, a girl he met at an art gallery.

Episode 2 is “Liko,” directed by EJ Salcedo. In it, Lucas is still loveless. He will start a habit driving around the streets of Manila. One night, he picks up Liza (Cloe Barreto), a lonely housewife eager for companionship, just like him.

Episode 3 is “Lipat,” directed by Roman Perez, Jr. Here, Lucas will have an affair with a beautiful, mysterious woman named Lucy (Cara Gonzales). But does Lucy really exist?