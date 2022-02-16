GMA’s Kapuso Month celebration continues to spread love, hope

This Kapuso Month, GMA Network sends virtual hugs to viewers from all parts of the world as the country’s leading broadcast company reinforces the power of being together in the name of love and hope.

Although being together physically might still be a challenge as the threats of the pandemic remain, GMA urges Filipinos to continue spreading love even at a safe distance and assures that better times are ahead for those who remain hopeful.

To make the Kapuso Month even more vibrant, a video plug was also released with a cheerful tune titled, “Love and Hope Together.” The song was performed by Thea Astley and Jeremiah Tiangco from “The Clash” Season 2, with lyrics by Emman Rivera, and music by Ann Figueroa.

Adding more kilig in the February campaign are the newly-launched Sparkle love teams: Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara; Abdul Raman and Shayne Sava; Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo; Bruce Roeland and Althea Ablan; and Jamir Zabarte and Zonia Mejia.

Kapuso royal couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, as well as Bea Alonzo along with other Kapuso artists also sent in their messages of hope in this season of love.

With GMA Network, Filipinos are always reminded that any trials can be surpassed as long as we love and hope together.

For more Kapuso updates this Kapuso Month, visit www.gmanetwork.com.