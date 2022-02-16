Busy sked for PH obstacle bets

POSF President Atty. Al Agra is shown with the members of the national team.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) will have a busy calendar this year, what with various tournaments here and abroad.

Among those are three inaugural events for ninja and OCR (Obstacle Course Race) short athletes that include the qualifying event for the Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Championship on March 4 to 6 at the Obstacle Sports Factory, and the Obstacle Course Race (OCR) 400M and the OCR 800 on May 14 to 15 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite which also serve as qualifiers to the World Championships in Moscow, Russia late this year.

The federation, headed by lawyer Alberto Agra, is also scheduled to host the first Altitude OCR World Series in Mount Pulag, Cordilleras on March 25 to 27 following their athletes’ success last year where Elias Tabac and Sandi Abahan won gold medals in the first World’s Highest OCR held in Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania.

That earned Tabac and Abahan berths to the Altitude OCR World Championships in Mount Everest, Nepal in November and the Altitude OCR World Finals in Mount Toubkal, Morocco in August.

The federation has also started its training season for national athletes in the five disciplines as they gear up for future local and international competitions.

Extended boot camps and training sessions in Metro Manila, Baguio and the United States are also lined up.

The federation is also looking at attempting Guinness World Records at the Philippine Open on April 9 to 10 in Pasig City where athletes will seek to break the World Obstacle records set by 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Kevin Pascua and Rochelle Suarez in the men’s and women’s, respectively, in the OCR 100m event.