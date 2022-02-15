Piolo Pascual, Pia Wurtzbach, Pepe Herrera to bring good vibes via ‘My Papa Pi’

Filipinos are in for a big serving of fun and ‘kilig’ as Piolo Pascual leads an all-star cast in ABS-CBN’s new sweetcom “My Papa Pi,” which will begin airing on March 5 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

The Ultimate Heartthrob will be joined by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and hit comedian and versatile actor Pepe Herrera in this series from Star Creatives, which will be helmed by award-winning director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Set in the fictional Mapag-Asa street, “My Papa Pi” revolves around the lives of Pipoy (Piolo), a single dad who wants a better future for his daughter, his twin brother Popoy (Pepe), a popular tumbong maker and owner of “One More Tumbong,” and Tere (Pia), a woman with a golden heart who happens to be Popoy’s one great love but has feelings for Pipoy.

Adding zest to their story are other characters in Brgy. Gintong Tupa to be played by the star-studded ensemble of Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez aka Madam Inutz, and breakout stars Anthony Jennings and Daniela Stranner from the movie “Love at First Stream.”

“My Papa Pi” is one of ABS-CBN’s much-awaited 2022 offerings as this is Piolo’s first ABS-CBN series since 2020. Dubbed as a “sweetcom,” the show will bring smiles and romance to viewers who are looking for something fresh and new this 2022.

“It’s a nice breather. I even surprise myself dito sa show. Ang sarap having a solid cast and a director na fun.‘Pag nakakapagpatawa ka o nakakapagbigay ng ligaya sa paligid mo it’s a nice feeling pabalik sa ‘yo,” said Piolo about his new show.

This is also the first series of its kind for Direk Cathy, who is more known for her box-office films and well-loved teleseryes. Cathy shared her reasons for accepting the project.

“Ang top of all my reasons, si Piolo. I really want to work with Piolo kasi ang huli namin “Lobo” pa, dekada na ‘yun. So na-miss ko na siya…Pangalawa, it is something new to me. Sitcom na naging sweetcom. Tapos na-cute-an ako sa idea na kambal si Pepe at Piolo. Natuwa ako doon tapos meron pang Queen P dito.”

“Itong set na ’to extra saya. Dala na rin siguro na sweetcom siya so alam naming lahat na kami ay dapat magagaan lang, patawa lang lahat,” she added.

After showcasing her talent in the Star Cinema film “My Perfect You” and in hosting via”World of Dance Philippines” and the award-winning lifestyle show “Pia’s Postcards,” Pia is ready to return to acting in “My Papa Pi.”

“Ang perfect ng project para sa akin kasi malalabas ko ‘yung kulit ko…So parang it’s a great way to come back. Sobrang grateful ko po na ako yung napili,” she said.

Pepe, meanwhile, continues to make a name as one of the country’s premier and versatile comedians, having starred in numerous shows and films in both leading and supporting roles such as “Princess Dayareese,” “Jhon En Marsha,” “Hoy, Love You,” and “The Killer Bride.”

“Si Direk Cathy gusto ko makatrabaho ulit kasi siya ‘yung first ko sa TV sa “Forevermore” tapos si Pia at si Piolo nakikita ko lang dati sa TV or sa ASAP, hi hello lang, so naku-curious ako sa kanila. I feel very blessed and grateful,” Pepe shared.

In “My Papa Pi,” Piolo, Pia, and Pepe, together with the entire cast, will not just bring fun and “kilig” to viewers but also inspire them with lessons about life, love, friendship, unity, and second chances that complete the show’s winning recipe.

Watch out for “My Papa Pi” every Saturday, 7 pm starting March 5 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.