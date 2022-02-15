Members of World Cup-bound women’s football team to get P50,000 bonus

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Board approved the awarding of P1.25 million worth of special incentives to the Philippine women’s football team for qualifying to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez and PFF head Nonong Araneta

The incentive is part of PSC’s recognition to the team’s historic run at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup where its semifinal finish led to its world qualification.

The 23 players plus two reserves will receive P50,000 each for their breakthrough feat.

“I am proud of our women football team members. We met them yesterday and we can feel their humility and strong team spirit. I think this contributed much to their success, among other factors,” PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said.

Last Monday, Ramirez along with PSC Commissioners Celia Kiram and Arnold Agustin, welcomed Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Nonong Araneta and the members of the national team namely Chandler and Olivia McDaniel, Camille Rodriguez, Anicka and Sara Castañeda, Hali Long, and Inna Palacios during their courtesy visit at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.