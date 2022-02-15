Chicano, Alcoseba top nat’l triathlon trials

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Three-time Southeast Asian Games champion John Chicano and Cebuana standout Raven Faith Alcoseba ruled the National Age Group Triathlon (NGAT) series/National Triathlon Trials in contrasting fashions at the Adventure Cove in Subic Bay Freeport over the weekend.

JOHN Leerams Chicano

Chicano bucked a slow start to capture the men’s title in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, while Alcoseba dominated the distaff side for her first national title with a time of 2:23:19 in the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race.

Chicano trailed by two minutes in the swim leg and only caught up with the lead pack in the last kilometers of the bike leg before cruising with the fastest running clip of 35:28.

Kim Remolino, who finished silver behind Chicano in the 2019 SEAG, came in second with 2:05:44 while Baguio City’s Josh Ramos finished third in 2:07:40.

Erika Nicole Burgos, meanwhile, came in second behind Alcoseba in 2:25:44, while Lauren Plaza finished third in 2:29:38.

A total of 283 competitors toiled over the challenging course that served as the first triathlon race since the pandemic.

Other winners include Ronel Victor (men’s standard 18-24 years old), Carl Vincent Gutierrez (25-29), Michael Kramer (30-34), Regan Nabua (35-39), Jethro Ramos (40-44), Rene Tayag (45-49), Jessie Magat (50-54), Raoul Henson (55-above), Jacquelyn Ann Cruz (18-39) and Celma Hitalia (40-over).