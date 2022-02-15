11 teams joining Super League, opening set March 18

MARC PINGRIS

The newly-formed Pilipinas Super League is all set to hold its inaugural conference beginning on March 18 in Dipolog City and Roxas City in Zamboanga del Norte.

So far, 11 teams have confirmed their participation in the regional-based tournament that’s looking at a maximum field of 12 teams.

Super League President Rocky Chan and Commissioner Marc Pingris bared the latest developments regarding the league during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Chan said the final composition will be announced next week but those in the fold include El Nido in Palawan, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Lapu-Lapu in Cebu, Davao Occidental, Cagayan de Oro, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, and Basilan.

Pingris, who retired from the PBA in May last year after a career that lasted 16 years, expressed his enthusiasm assuming the role as commissioner and vowed to give his best performing his duties.

“I think my long experience playing in the PBA has given me a glimpse of how to run a league. But our primary goal in putting up the Super League is to provide inspiration to our young players,” he said.

Chan said while teams may openly hire any available player in the market, including ex-pros, they have to make sure that players from their respective regions or provinces are given proper exposure.

"We will follow the 2-2-1 formal of two reinforced players, two regional players and one local player at any given time on the floor," Chan told the forum.