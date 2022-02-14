PSC chief lauds World Cup-bound PH women’s football team

Members of the PH women’s football team pay a courtesy call on PSC chairman Butch Ramirez Monday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team paid a courtesy call on Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Butch Ramirez Monday following its successful stint at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Ramirez welcomed the team members present that include Chandler and Oliva McDaniel, Camille Rodriguez, Anicka and Sara Castañeda, Hali Long and Inna Palacios, together with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Nonong Araneta.

“We recognize the outstanding performance of our women’s football team and their historic accomplishment,” Ramirez said of the team, who graced the agency’s first physical flag-raising ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The PH lady booters finished in the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup that earned them a historic berth to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ramirez also commended the leadership of the PFF, its officials, and Australian Coach Alen Stajcic for helping the players in bringing their best game in the international stage.

Araneta, for his part, thanked the PSC for supporting the athletes in their campaign.

The PSC, meanwhile, received PFF’s endorsement of granting cash incentives to the team and is now being forward to the Board for approval.

Commissioners Celia Kiram and Arnold Agustin joined Ramirez in receiving the athletes.