13 teams vie in PBA 3×3 second conference

Limitless App players

After completing a successful maiden offering consisting of six legs and a grand finale last November and December, the PBA 3×3 is set to launch its second conference this weekend at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Thirteen teams, led by first conference grand champion Limitless App, figure in another exciting round of fast-paced battle for half-court supremacy beginning with the first leg on Saturday and Sunday.

The Appmasters, who made history by winning two legs and the overall crown in the PBA 3×3 inaugurals, banner Pool C with Leg 4 ruler Purefoods TJ Titans, Cavitex and NorthPort as group rivals.

Platinum Karaoke, a fancied guest team that placed second to the Appmasters in the grand finals last Dec. 29, spearheads the competitors in Pool A. Joining Platinum are Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma 3×3, Leg 3 conqueror Sista Super Sealers, and debuting Master Sardines.

Master Sardines became the 13th team in the standalone league after inaugural conference participant Zamboanga Valientes took a leave of absence.

Meanwhile, first conference third-placer TNT Tropang Giga and Leg 2 winner Meralco 3×3 vie in Pool B alongside San Miguel Beer and Pioneer Pro Tibay.

PBA 3×3 matches begin at 8 a.m. up to around 2:40 p.m., serving as an action-packed curtain-raiser for the Governors’ Cup’s late afternoon hostilities.

Platinum and Barangay Ginebra feature in the second conference’s Saturday kickoff setto. Limitless opens its campaign later at around 12:10 p.m. against the Batang Pier.