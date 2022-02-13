Donaire looking for rematch with ‘Japanese Monster’ this April

Nonito Donaire, Jr.





By CARLO ANOLIN



There is no certainty yet but WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire is looking forward for a possible rematch against Japanese rival Naoya Inoue on spring season.

“It’s almost there. I’m excited for it,” said Donaire in an interview wiht Fight Hub TV.

Donaire, however, clarified that he has yet to discuss with promoter Richard Schaefer of Probellum.

That said, the “Filipino Flash” has been active in training should a go-signal is given anytime soon.

“That thing is that it’s Richard’s call. I had a lot of options. All I know is I’m waiting for it, I’m training for it,” added the 39-year-old Filipino champion.

“I’m always training for whatever happens. Well, we’re looking at around April, May, or June. So I’m already training for all those dates.”

Donaire last saw action in December last year that saw score a fourth-round knockout against compatriot Reymart Gaballo for his first WBC bantamweight title defense.

He captured the WBC belt after dethroning Frenchman Nordine Oubaali in May 2021, interestingly, also with a fourth-round finisher.

Prior to his back-to-back victories in 2021, Donaire, then 36 years old, suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Inoue in November 2019 — a championship bout that earned Fight of the Year honor.

The “Japanese Monster,” in the process, unified the super WBA, IBF, and The Ring bantamweight titles after beating Donaire.