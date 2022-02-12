Jeremy G tackles different stages of love in ‘Maybe Forever’

Kapamilya singer Jeremy G turns to creating music to share his thoughts on romantic relationships in his debut extended play (EP) “maybe forever” out now on various digital music platforms worldwide.

“It’s actually about the stages of love—once you listen to the songs together, you’ll realize we all go through the same emotions. All these songs are about hope and wondering whether what you did or happened was right,” Jeremy explained.

He added, “We often think all romantic relationships reliably progress from the initial meet to infatuation, to a series of small trials, and finally to happily-ever-after. Love is a journey without a final destination.”

The “maybe forever” EP includes five original songs, four of which were written, composed, and co-produced by Jeremy himself including the pre-released single “someday” along with “who knows,” “forever maybe,” and key track “sunflower.”

Trisha Denise’s composition “by your side” is also part of the album that’s produced overall by Star Pop head Rox Santos.

Jeremy described “who knows” as a song for those who are hesitant to take a leap of faith while “by your side” is about vocalizing how much your loved ones mean to you.

Meanwhile, “someday” expresses hopefulness for a relationship to work out despite distance, “sunflower” is a song about coping after a heartbreak, and “forever maybe” tackles the future one still dreams of with an ex-lover.

Aside from his debut EP and being a regular performer on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” The former “The Voice Teens” finalist will also be able show his acting chops in the upcoming ABS-CBN and iQiyi production “Lyric and Beat,” where he’ll star alongside other young Kapamilya talents like Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Sheena Belarmino, and many more.

Go through the many phases of love with Jeremy by streaming his debut EP “maybe forever,” out now on various digital music platforms worldwide.

Watch out for the release of “sunflower” music video on February 14, Monday, 12 mn on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel.