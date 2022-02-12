First PH Winter Olympian roots for Asa Miller

YANQING, China — The first Filipino ­ and more significantly the first from a tropical country ­ to compete in the Winter Olympics sent a message of good luck to Asa Miller, who’s competing in giant slalom on Sunday at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ben Nanasca, who along with cousin Juan Cipriano, competed in alpine skiing in the Sapporo 1972 Games, setting the tone for Filipinos, Southeast Asians and athletes from tropical countries to aim for the Winter Games.

Nanasca, now 68, resides in Auckland, New Zealand, and although he hasn’t followed the Winter Olympics as vividly as when he was young, he still engages in sports and still skis as a form of recreation.

“Oh, is it his second Winter Olympics? I don’t really follow [anymore] and I’m not aware of anyone now in the Philippines regarding the Winter Olympics,” he said. “But I will challenge Asa Miller to beat [or replace] my record, I hope he will.” Nanasca’s 42nd place finish in the men’s giant slalom in Sapporo stands as the spot to beat for the 21-year-old Miller.

After Nanasca and Cipriano, Michael Teruel placed 71st in giant slalom and 49th in slalom in Albertville 1992m while Miller was 17 when he settled for 70th among 110 skiers in Pyeongchang.

Nanasca googled Miller and was impressed with what he saw.

“I’ve watched some YouTube clips of Asa. He is in good form and skiing well. He’s trained hard and is very passionate about his sport,” said Nanasca, who teaches young students at the Youthtown School in Auckland on outdoor activities such as camping, kayaking, sailing and skiing. “And he’s been there before so that’s a bonus.”

He admitted that it would hard to compare his Olympic campaign to Miller’s.

“I can see the style of skiing has changed. Wider skis now compared to the long and narrow ones in the 70’s. So hard to compare. But there’s no reason why he won’t beat my record,” he said. “I’m rooting for him and ‘Go Team Philippines! I wish him the very best,” Nanasca said.

Nanasca, his wife Florengel, who hails from Dumaguete City and daughters Karen and Alana visit their relatives in Paco, Manila, at least twice a year during the pre-pandemic.