Bolick ends impasse, signs new deal with NorthPort Batang Pier

Robert Bolick (center) with agent Marvin Espiritu (left) and NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan.

By JONAS TERRADO

Robert Bolick will continue to don the NorthPort Batang Pier jersey after the rising superstar and his PBA team finally reached an agreement amid reported offers to play overseas.

Bolick, who became a free agent two weeks ago, was joined by his agent Marvin Espiritu when they met Batang Pier team manager Bonnie Tan on Friday, Feb. 11 to complete the new deal.

Tan didn’t reveal details of the contract, but he was very pleased that Bolick decided to stay put and continue his NorthPort stint in the season-ending PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Batang Pier, however, played without Bolick when they met the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at presstime.

He is expected to return to action on Feb. 17 when NorthPort faces Meralco.

NorthPort, according to Tan, is also allowing Bolick to take part in the Gilas Pilipinas pool for this month’s FIBA World Cup Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes posted an Instagram story showing Bolick taking part in drills during the national team’s preparation at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center inside the Ateneo campus.

Having Bolick, who represented the country in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, would be a boost for Gilas with the status of RR Pogoy and Poy Erram still uncertain due to injuries.

Bolick and NorthPort have been in negotiations for a new contract after the former San Beda star’s contract expired last Jan. 31.

NorthPort had the right to match any offer by PBA teams but there were talks that Bolick may entertain the possibility of going abroad, particularly in Japan’s B.League which currently has Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks and a number of former college stars.

The Batang Pier are also dealing with the contract situations of center Greg Slaughter and Nico Elorde, forcing them to sign free agents Roi Sumang, Alvin Abundo and Cris Dumapig.