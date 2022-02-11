Tough grind begins for TNT as Tropang Giga battle Magnolia Hotshots

The TNT Tropang Giga and Magnolia Hotshots renew their rivalry. (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3 p.m. — Meralco vs NLEX

6 p.m. — Magnolia vs TNT

TNT begins a rigorous stretch before some players shift their focus on the FIBA World Cup Asian Cup Qualifiers when it takes on Magnolia Pambansang Manok tonight in the resumption of the PBA Governors’ Cup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga take on the Hotshots at 6 p.m. in their first meeting since winning the Philippine Cup Finals in five games last October at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

But the PBA campaign is just one of many worries coach Chot Reyes in the next few weeks after being brought back to call the shots for Gilas in the upcoming FIBA window.

“It’s going to make the TNT players who will play in the window very sharp and in game shape,” Reyes said. “But on the other hand, it can also burn them out and tire them.”

Magnolia is the first of a busy four-game schedule in eight days for TNT, which will also face Phoenix Super LPG, San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra.

For Reyes, he would rather urge his players to take things step-by-step rather, first by trying to improve the Tropang Giga’s 2-2 record in the season-ending conference which went on hold for 47 days due to last month’s COVID-19 surge.

“Basta sa amin, ang focus namin, and this is what I told the players, you have to think and prepare yourselves that you will play four games in one week, and then you will play four games in five days, and then you will play three games in one week. That’s your entire focus. We know it’s very crucial. it’s very critical, but it is what it is,” he said.

Troy Rosario and Kib Montalbo are expected to see action after recovering from their injuries while TNT is confident import Aaron Fuller can finally deliver the needed contributions after struggling in his debut last Dec. 26.

On the other side, Magnolia will see to stay unbeaten after winning its first three games, including a Christmas Day rout of Ginebra.

Import Mike Harris has been one of the primary reasons for the Hotshots’ start and will be tasked to provide trouble on TNT, particularly down low.

Meralco and NLEX kick off the resumption at 3 p.m. as the two sides aim to stay among the top teams in the eliminations.

The Bolts won their first two games of the conference behind import Tony Bishop while the Road Warriors are hungry to redeem themselves after a 4-0 start was stopped by the Fuel Masters last Christmas.

Chris Banchero will make his Meralco debut after leaving Phoenix to sign as an unrestricted free agent. His addition make up for the sour feeling of seeing John Pinto leave for Ginebra in early-January.