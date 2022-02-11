Pinoy champ headlines boxing show in Liverpool

John Riel Casimero celebrates after defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux by split decision. (File)









By CARLO ANOLIN







World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and English boxer Paul Butler headline Probellum’s inaugural boxing show in Liverpool on April 22.

Casimero and Butler will cap off the night with lineup boxers like former super WBA middleweight champion Rocky Fielding, Liverpool-born brothers Peter and Joe McGrail, Will Cawley, and Luke McCormack.

“Liverpool is one of the most passionate boxing cities in the world and we are delighted to be holding our first show at the M&S Bank Arena in April,” said Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum.

“This is an absolutely fantastic card featuring a combination of world-class fighters, extremely talented aspiring stars and packed with local talent whose fans will no doubt create a truly unique atmosphere.

“With the likes of John Riel Casimero, Paul Butler, Rocky Fielding, and the McGrail brothers all set to put on a great show, we fully expect some thrilling fights and a fantastic occasion,” added the veteran boxing promoter.

Casimero is currently training in Mandaue City’s Villamor Gym with the guidance of his brother Jayson and renowned boxing trainer Edito “Ala” Villamor.

Casimero and Butler were initially scheduled to face last November but the Filipino champion suffered from viral gastritis.

The WBO later approved to postpone the match and retained Casimero as its WBO bantamweight champion after his camp presented proof and medical certificates.

The Ormoc City native boxer defended his belt for the second time with a split decision win against Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba to climb at 31-4 record on top of 21 knockouts.

Butler, a former IBF bantamweight champion, for his part, has 33 wins with 15 KOs and two losses.