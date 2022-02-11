Ginebra pays tribute to Hidilyn Diaz

Ginebra San Miguel has launched a special edition commemorative bottle as a tribute to the country’s first Olympic Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

After the trending social media posts from Ginebra San Miguel’s Facebook page featuring athletes in different Olympic sporting events as well as Diaz’ winning moment, Ginebra San Miguel releases Hari or its one-liter bottle that features a

reimagination of the iconic Fernando Amorsolo label – from St. Michael the

Archangel vanquishing the devil to Diaz conquering the Tokyo Olympics.



“Throughout her Olympic journey, Hidilyn Diaz has overcome challenges that nearly broke her spirit. She has not only shown her undeniable mental and physical strengths in facing and conquering these challenges but also ‘Bagong Tapang’ and never-say-die spirit which the Filipinos and the whole world witnessed and admired when she won the first Olympic Gold for the country,” says Ginebra San Miguel Brand manager Paolo Tupaz.

The launch of the commemorative bottle coincides with the release of Ginebra San Miguel’s newest advertising campaign “Huling Patak ng Bagong Tapang” headlined by Diaz. The new advertisement echoes the lives of real-life, modern-day heroes through their stories of sacrifice and never-say-die spirit, and the Olympic journey of Diaz, who against all odds, persevered and won for the Philippines its first Olympic gold.

Diaz is only the second athlete to be featured on a Ginebra San Miguel bottle.

The first was basketball legend and former Senator Robert Jaworski back in Called the Jawo Bottle, the special shrink-wrapped collectible was launched in time with the retirement of the former playing coach’s Barangay Ginebra jersey no. 7.



Ginebra San Miguel also came out with other special bottles before including the Philippine Fiesta-inspired Bilog bottle in 2011 and last year’s frontline workers tribute bottle that highlighted the new breed of heroes at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Ginebra San Miguel brand ambassador since 2019, Diaz was part of the award-winning campaign “Ginebra Ako” with Barangay Ginebra basketball superstar Scottie Thompson and former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach that paid tribute to real-life heroes.

“Napakahalaga na manalo kaming mga atleta ng medal sa Olympics dahil gusto namin na makapagbigay ng pag-asa at inspirasyon sa lahat ng Pilipino, lalong lalo na sa panahon na para bang wala ng katapusan ang pandemic at wala ring good news. Nanood tayo ng laban ng bawat Pilipinong atleta at doon nakita ng lahat ang Bagong Tapang nating mga Pilipino. Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa Ginebra San Miguel dahil sa tulong, suporta at inspirasyon na kanyang ibinibigay sa mga atleta at sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino na may mga pangarap at hangad na mapabuti ang kanilang buhay at ang buhay ng kanilang komunidad at kapwa,” says Diaz.



