PBA update: Tough schedule for TNT Tropang Giga

The TNT Tropang Giga

By JONAS TERRADO

TNT, which has committed to lend some of its players for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, will play four games in a span of five days when the PBA Governors’ Cup resumes Friday, Feb. 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga begin the rigid schedule on the day of the restart when they take on the Magnolia Pambansang Manok for the first time since their Philippine Cup title showdown last October in Bacolor, Pampanga.

They’ll also play the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters on Feb. 13 following by marquee matches against the San Miguel Beermen on Feb. 16 and Barangay Ginebra on Feb. 18. before coach Chot Reyes shifts his full focus on the World Cup Qualifiers.

Reyes, who was brought back to handle the national program, was allowed to include some of his Tropang Giga players to join forces with the remaining members of the Gilas pool for the qualifiers which the Big Dome will host on Feb. 24 to 28.

That plan was later approved by the PBA Board of Governors, with the league giving the Tropang Giga a busy schedule in order to speed up their campaign in the eliminations.

Games on Feb. 12 pit Blackwater-Terrafirma and Rain or Shine-NorthPort while the other match slated on Feb. 13 is between Ginebra and Meralco.

Magnolia and NLEX clash on Feb. 16, the doubleheader slated Feb. 17 pits Meralco-NorthPort and Alaska-Rain or Shine while Feb. 18 also has NLEX-Blackwater.

It will be Terrafirma and Alaska followed by Magnolia against Phoenix on Feb. 19 before Meralco faces Rain or Shine and Ginebra lock horns with San Miguel on Feb. 20.

The next batch of games will feature those that will be played at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City, with the Big Dome hosting the first window of the Group A qualifiers.