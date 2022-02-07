Basketball, horse racing at virtual PSA Forum

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Executive Director Sonny Barrios visits members of the Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday at the Malarayat Golf Club in Lipa City, Batangas. (SBP)

It’s a loaded virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday (Feb. 8) as topics on basketball and horse racing will be up for discussion.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes along with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Sonny Barrios and his deputy Butch Antonio are going to talk about the preparations and plans of both the national men’s team and the country’s basketball federation about the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers later this month at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The weekly session presented by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Uniliver, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) starts at 10:00 a.m.

The second part of the Forum meanwhile, will have Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) chairman Reli De Leon discussing about the horseracing calendar for 2022, and officials of the VisMin Cup talking about their upcoming season.

The public sports program is being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and officially shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.