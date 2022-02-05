On rare occasion, Yuka Saso misses cut; Bianca makes it

Yuka Saso (AFP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Yuka Saso missed the cut for the first time in 22 tournaments while Bianca Pagdanganan advanced to the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday.

True to her promise, Saso bounced back from a disastrous opening-round 77 by carding a five-under-par 67 in the second, but it was not enough as she missed the cut off score by one.

This marked the first time that Saso missed the cut since the Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament in the LPGA of Japan Tour in March last year.

Saso appeared in control of the round by firing five birdies until the crucial bogey on the par-3 17th hole. She, however, finished the round with a birdie 4.

Meanwhile, Pagdanganan posted a 71 for a share of 36th place with eight others – all with a two-day aggregate of 141. She opened the tournament with a 70.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist stumbled with a double bogey on the second, but picked herself up with three birdies in the next six holes.

She had two more birdies against a bogey at the back nine.

Pagdanganan trailed co-leaders Leona Maguire and Marina Alex by 10 shots.

Maguire turned in a bogey-free 65 while Alex fired a 66 for similar 131s.

They enter the final round enjoying a four-shot lead over Brittany Altomare and Stacy Lewis of the US and Swede Linnea Johansson.