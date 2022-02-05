Mike Nieto signs 2-year deal with Rain or Shine

Mike Nieto poses with Rain or Shine team Governor Atty. Mert Mondragon. Also shown are agent PJ Pilares, Caloy Garcia and Jireh Ibanes.

By JONAS TERRADO

Mike Nieto became the first player from the special Gilas Pilipinas round of the 2019 draft to formally sign with a PBA team after agreeing to a two-year deal with Rain or Shine.

Rain or Shine announced the signing of the former Ateneo mainstay Friday, Feb. 4, days after being released from the Gilas pool by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

A photo also showed Nieto being joined by his agent PJ Pilares, Rain or Shine team governor Mamerto Mondragon, head of basketball operations Caloy Garcia and assistant team manager Jireh Ibanes.

“Looking forward to the energy you bring in-game, and even in practice,” Rain or Shine said on its Instagram page.

Nieto was the fifth and last player chosen in the Gilas round, which was held under the condition that they will be loaned to the Gilas program to solely focus on FIBA competitions before being released to the PBA teams.

He made just five appearances for Gilas during the second and third windows of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Bahrain and Pampanga and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

The 6-foot-2 cager averaged 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the continental qualifiers before appearing in all two games of the OQT against host Serbia and Dominican Republic, producing 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds.

The Elasto Painters picked up Nieto following the departure of sophomore guard Adrian Wong, who is now with the Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots.