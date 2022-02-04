Hawks halt Suns’ 11-game winning run; GSW prevail

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three point basket. (AFP)

Timberwolves 128, Pistons 117

Heat 112, Spurs 95

Hawks124, Suns 115

Raptors 127, Bulls 120

Warriors 126, Kings 114

Clippers 111, Lakers 110

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – The Atlanta Hawks, fueled by 43 points from Trae Young, halted the Phoenix Suns’ 11-game NBA winning streak on Thursday with a 124-115 victory over the top team in the league.

Young, who was a game-time decision to play after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, made six of Atlanta’s 20 three-pointers, his last basket from beyond the arc ending a 6-0 Suns scoring run and putting Atlanta up 122-113 with 37.7 seconds remaining.

“It’s big-time for us,” Young said of Atlanta’s eighth win in their last nine games.

Phoenix fell to 41-10, still the best record in the NBA, with their first defeat since losing to Miami on January 8.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 32 points. Mikal Bridges added 24 and Chris Paul scored 18.

GSW RULE KINGS

In San Francisco, Klay Thompson started hot and the Golden State Warriors dominated in a 126-114 victory over the Sacramento Kings that pushed their winning streak to eight games.

Thompson, still returning to peak form after missing more than two years with injuries, connected on his first seven shots on the way to 23 points. Stephen Curry added 20 points and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 18 off the bench for the Warriors, who led by as many as 26 points.

In other early games, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in a 127-120 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Scottie Barnes scored 21 points for Toronto, including a turnaround bank shot that put the Raptors ahead for good with 1:44 left in overtime.

Gary Trent Jr. extended the lead with a three-pointer with 16.5 seconds left and Siakam sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Nikola Vucevic matched his season-high with 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan added 28 points, his jump shot with 47.8 seconds left in regulation knotting the score 112-112.

HEAT END SKID

The Miami Heat snapped a three-game skid with a 112-95 victory over the Spurs in San Antonio.

Tyler Herro and fellow reserves Dwayne Dedmon, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent had 31 of the Heat’s first 46 points.

Herro finished with a game-high 24 points. Kyle Lowry, back in the starting lineup after missing nine games with a family issue, struggled to find his range, scoring just 2 points with six turnovers.

But Lowry and fellow Heat starters Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson clicked in the third quarter, pushing the Heat’s 10-point halftime lead to 16.

Adebayo scored 18 points, Butler and Robinson finished with 17 apiece and the Heat led by as many as 26 in the fourth quarter against a Spurs team missing injured starters Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl.