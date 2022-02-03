Bolts get deadlier, faster after acquiring Chris Banchero

Chris Banchero (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

Meralco, which a month ago lost one of its best players to a corporate rival, got one of the PBA’s best two-way guards after Chris Banchero signed as an unrestricted free agent.

The Bolts confirmed his addition on social media Wednesday, Feb. 2, two days after Banchero’s contract with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters where he has played since the start of the season expired.

His arrival has surely made up for the Bolts’ disappointment of losing John Pinto, who on Jan. 7 opted to become an unrestricted free agent to sign with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

“We’re happy to have Chris join us,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “His experience and talent are evident, now the next step is to have him adjusted as quickly as possible. We look forward to having Chris join our next practice.”

Phoenix later said it offered Banchero a three-year deal to remain with the team, but the veteran playmaker decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Banchero, known for his defense and capability to produce good scoring numbers when needed, will come in amid a strong showing for Phoenix in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

He averaged 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals in five games for the Fuel Masters before the season-ending conference when on an indefinite break due to COVID-19.

The Bolts won their first two games to begin the conference, thanks in large part to the play of import Tony Bishop who leads all foreigners in scoring at 32.0 points per outing.

“The Bolts organization believes that Banchero is not only a player who can contribute right away, but is one who fits well into the team’s culture,” the Bolts said in a statement. “The team looks forward to building upon its recent successes and milestones when PBA action resumes.”

Banchero is the fourth player to become an unrestricted free agent, joining Rodney Brondial (Alaska to San Miguel), Pinto and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser (Terrafirma to TNT).