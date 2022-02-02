Rock ‘n’ Roll run series set in Manila

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (second from left) takes a groupie shot with (from left) Bea Jalandoni, Marketing Specialist of Sonak Corp., official distributor of Asics, Princess Galura, President and General Manager of The Ironman Group, Sonak Corp. Footwear Division head Filipina ‘Bhaby’ Lorenzo, Sonak Corp. president Kabir Buxani, Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila Councilor Yul Servo during the launch of the Asics Rock ‘N Roll Running Series Manila at Bulwagan Rodriguez at Manila City Hall recently.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Series adds another milestone to its enduring collection of road running events as it hits the Manila roads on June 19, marking the first time that the series known for lining up race routes with live bands, cheer teams and themed water stations will be staged in Southeast Asia.

“We are excited to add the City of Manila to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series as the first new host city in Southeast Asia,” Jeff Edwards, managing director of the Asia Region for The IRONMAN Group, announced yesterday. “The City of Manila provides exciting opportunities for both our runners and our brand. We are proud that we can be a part of showcasing and highlighting what the city has to offer the runners and their support crews who travel to the area.”

Events on tap are the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K races with ASICS serving as the event’s title partner. Registration will open shortly. For details, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

Race week will kick-off on June 17 with the Health and Fitness Expo, featuring the latest products from ASICS and trends in the running industry. Runners in all levels will then take center stage on June 19.

“We are very happy and excited to host the Rock ‘n ’Roll Running Series in the streets of Manila. We are proud to be the first city in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia to stage the event. This event marks the conclusion of our 450th founding anniversary celebrations on June 24,” said Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

The event is the world’s largest running series annually held in various countries around the world. Put up in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the US and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike.

“This new event will feature the historic city and music, making the City of Manila the perfect venue for the newest Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series event. We look forward to the race creating a participant experience focused on running, music and community,” added Edwards.