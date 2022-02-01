‘La Vida Lena’ to air exciting finale

What kind of danger awaits Lena (Erich Gonzales) if her worst enemy – her evil biological father Lukas (Raymond Bagatsing) – is still alive?

Watch Lena’s crusade for justice in the final week of the Kapamilya teleserye “La Vida Lena” on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.

Lena finally discovered Adrian’s (JC De Vera) involvement with the supposed death of Lukas, who had faked his own death and left her a debt-ridden business. As it turns out, Lukas is still alive and has been conniving with Adrian to escape the country and preserve his riches.

Before this, Lena decided to help Royal Wellness recover from debt after her best friend Jordan (Carlo Aquino) almost sacrificed his life for the company.

She is also staying one step ahead of Miguel (Kit Thompson) by convincing him to rush their wedding when she obviously has other plans in mind.

Vanessa (Agot Isidro), meanwhile, was finally put in her place after her plan to throw acid in Lena’s face backfired on her and, instead, got her beautiful face destroyed.

How will Lena take down Miguel, Adrian, and Lukas? Will Lena finally get the justice she deserves?

Watch the finale week of “La Vida Lena” weeknights at 10pm, on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“La Vida Lena” is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.