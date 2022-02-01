Get ready for Wilbert Ross as ‘Boy Bastos’

He looks very much like a normal teen. But deep inside he is ready to burst.

It’s kinky time all the time as Viva Films brings you the coming-of-age comedy film, “Boy Bastos” starring Wilbert Ross.

As Felix, Wilbert earned the nickname “Boy Bastos” from his friends being a horny-as-hell virgin.

He has a pretty girlfriend in Cathy as played by the sexy Jela Cuenca, but he doesn’t really like her.

Cathy is actually more than ready to go “all the way” with him but Felix has the hots for another woman.

It’s no other than Rose Van Ginkel’s Katey, a substitute teacher.

Lucky for Felix, under some strange circumstances, Katey will find herself living in their house.

Soon Felix will find out that Katey is more than willing to become his teacher not only in school but also in bed!

Also joining in on the fun is Felix’s two friends, Garfield (Andrew Muhlach) and Layno (Bob Jbeili).

“Boy Bastos” is directed by Victor Villanueva, the young director behind the award-winning and cult-favorite movie “Patay na si Hesus.”

“Boy Bastos” streams on Vivamax on Feb. 18.