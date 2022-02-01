Diego Loyzaga romances Louise delos Reyes in ‘The Wife’

From Denise O’Hara, Gawad Urian 2019 Best Director, comes a steamy adult drama, “The Wife.”

Starring versatile actress Louise delos Reyes, with Diego Loyzaga and breakthrough actress Cara Gonzales, “The Wife” reflects on how hard one should fight for marriage despite infidelity.

In faithfully committing to the marriage vow of being together in sickness and in health, how would the lawful spouse accept a dying plea that involves the mistress?

“The wife” premieres Feb. 11, exclusively on Vivamax.

In it, Louise is Mara, the soft-spoken wife of Cris (Diego).

Their marriage turns sour when Cris cheats on Mara with her ex-girlfriend, Lee (Cara), the total opposite of Mara.

As the couple tries to mend their broken relationship, Cris is diagnosed with cancer.

What will happen to Mara?

To Cris?

Will Lee give way?