Morant dazzles as Grizzlies outplay Jazz; Suns stay hot

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz. (AFP)

Magic 119, Pistons 103,

Hornets 117, Lakers 114

Hawks 108, Celtics 92

Heat 121, Clippers 114

Pacers 113, Thunder 110

Blazers 125, Rockets 110

Nuggets 116, Pelicans 105

Grizzlies 119, Jazz 109

Spurs 131, Bulls 122

Suns 134, T’Wolves 124

Bucks 123, Knicks 108

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Ja Morant lit a fire under Memphis’ offence delivering a triple double as the red-hot Grizzlies rolled over the Utah Jazz, 119-109, on Friday night in Memphis.

Morant finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Grizzlies, who have won 15 of their last 17 contests.

Morant is averaging 35.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists over his past five games.

He was coming out of one of his best games of the season on Wednesday as he celebrated being selected to his first NBA all-star starting lineup earlier that day by scoring a season-high 41 points in a win over San Antonio.

He shot just under 50 percent from the field (10-of-22) after having shot 50 percent or better six times this month.

Brandon Clarke finished with 22 points for the Grizzlies, who won for the 15th time in 18 games. Jaren Jackson Jr chipped in 18 points, and Desmond Bane added 17.

Stopping Morant proved to be an almost impossible task for the Jazz who were missing Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell missed his sixth straight game because of a concussion. Gobert missed his third consecutive contest because of a calf strain.

Danuel House scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Jazz, who have lost four straight games. Mike Conley added 15 points and six assists, and Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 13 points apiece.

SUNS TAME WOLVES

In Arizona, Chris Paul collected 21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their ninth straight game by holding on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 134-124.

Devin Booker led all scorers with 29 points to go along with nine assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson made five three-pointers en route to a 23-point performance.

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and dished out 10 assists for the Timberwolves, who lost for the second time in as many nights.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, and Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 26 points.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets won their fourth game in a row by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nuggets improved to 3-0 on a six-game road trip.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, Bryn Forbes added 14, Monte Morris had 13, Austin Rivers 12 and Zeke Nnaji 11 for Denver, which has won nine of its last 12 games.