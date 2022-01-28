Duremdes thrilled after sons help school beat rival in US tilt

Kenjie Duremdes and Kylle Magdangal

By REYNALDO MAGALLON

Kylle Magdangal and Kenji Duremdes provided solid numbers as Marina High School Vikings scored a convincing 68-50 home game win over Fountain Valley Barons and took the top spot through the first half of the Wave League on Wednesday, Jan. 26 (Manila time).

The sons of PBA legend Kenneth Duremdes both scored in twin digits as the Vikings used a blistering fourth quarter to slam the door on the rallying Barons and pull away for good.

Duremdes unloaded 14 points and seven rebounds while half-brother Magdangal had an all-around game of 13 points, four boards, four assists and three steals. Eric Hodgkins top scored for Marina with 20 points built on four three pointers.

“It happens every game. We got back and we talked about it at halftime, and we went back and came [out] stronger, and we ran consistent defense,” Duremdes said of Viking’s response to the Baron’s repeated rally which cut their lead within six points three times in the second half.

Marina remains perfect in the Wave League with a 3-0 record and 17-6 win-loss slate overalll while Fountain Valley absorbed its first loss for a 2-1 standing and 7-8 overall.

“So happy with their game,” said Duremdes, who is now the commissioner of the MPBL.

Magdangal is being considered by a Division 2 team in the US NCAA.