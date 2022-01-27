Parks helps power Dolphins past Alvark Tokyo in Japan

Ray Parks, Jr. (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued their hot form by defeating Alvark Tokyo, 96-90, Wednesday in Japan’s B.League at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Parks had 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes as the Diamond Dolphins picked up a key victory over one of the Japanese league’s perennial contenders.

Nagoya improved to 21-8 for second place in the West after winning 11 of the last 12 games.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars will have to wait again before they can get back into action after their home match against Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Lakestars said two members of the team tested positive, forcing the team to put on hold the home match at the Ukaruchan Arena in Otsu.

Shiga has not played since Jan. 3.

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex lost for the 26th straight time after succumbing to Levanga Hokkaido, 107-85.

Niigata dropped to 2-27 despite Paras scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Matthew Aquino and Javi Gomez de Liano didn’t play for their respective teams which absorbed setbacks as part of a busy midweek slate for Filipino imports.

Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors were given a heartbreaking 86-85 loss by the Ryukyu Golden Kings after Ryuichi Kishimoto scored a go-ahead basket in the final seconds.

Gomez de Liano was again inactive in the Ibaraki Robots’ 91-84 win over the Gunma Crane Thunders.