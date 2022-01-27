Magsayo to defend title vs former Mexican champ

Mark Magsayo reacts after defeating Gary Russell Jr. to win the WBC World Featherweight Championship. (AFP)





By CARLO ANOLIN



Newly-crowned WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo is slated to defend his title against Mexican boxer and former WBC super bantamweight titlist Rey Vargas.

A week after becoming the new king of WBC’s featherweight division, Magsayo will have his first test as the boxing governing body ordered the mandatory title defense.

Full details, such as venue and the date, however, have yet to be announced.

“I am very happy that the WBC reiterated my position as a title challenger. I feel very happy and very happy,” said Vargas in a press conference as quoted by DAZN.

“Magsayo is a wider fighter, but he is smarter. Yes, he has more strength than Gary Russell, but Magsayo showed a lot of intelligence in this fight,” added the former world champion, who holds an unscathed record of 35 wins with 22 knockouts.

Vargas, 31, was supposed to make his featherweight debut in 2020 but just like many athletes, his plans were shattered due to the threat brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unbeaten Mexican boxer then suffered a leg injury which prompted him to sit out for the rest of 2020.

He returned to action with his latest fight against compatriot Leonardo Baez in November 2021 and scored a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Magsayo, for his part, also remained undefeated in 24 matches on top of 16 KOs after ending the seven-year reign of Gary Russell with a convincing majority decision win last Jan. 22 in New Jersey.

The 26-year-old Tagbilaran, Bohol native boxer earlier expressed that he’s ready to face anyone now that he’s a champion.

But if given the chance, the MP Promotions talent would like to face the likes of Leo Santa Cruz or Luis Nery, among others.