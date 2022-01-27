Again, PSC chief tells Popoy Juico, EJ Obiena to ‘be humble’

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Butch Ramirez pleaded to pole vaulter EJ Obiena and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) officials to sit down and put an end to their “word war” that has placed the Philippine sports in bad light of late.

BUTCH Ramirez

“My point of reference is if they continue to fight each other, walang katapusan na ito,” Ramirez said in PSC’s People Sports Conversations program aired live on social media Thursday.

“Nakakahiya sa taong bayan na pinagkukunan ng funding, nakakahiya sa ibang bansa na pinag-uusapan tayo.”

His statements came after the PSC mediation process was put on hold following Obiena’s withdrawal of the proceedings. Patafa has earlier made its intention to participate.

Ramirez said the PSC still remained open to mediate between the two warring parties despite Obiena’s withdrawal and believed that “mediation is still the best option.”

With the mediation put on hold, Ramirez pleaded to both parties to be humble and try to resolve the issue among them.

Philip Ella Juico.

“Magpakumbaba tayo sa isa’t isa. (EJ Obiena’s spokesperson) Jim Lafferty likes to talk. Lawyers love to fight. Other people, sinasabi magkagatan na lang kayo. Ako lang, if ayaw nila ng mediation, mag-usap na lang silang dalawa,” Ramirez said.

“Pera ng taong bayan yan. Maraming Pilipinong nagugutom, walang gamot, walang pagkain, may COVID. Tapos tayo, pera ng bayan pinag-aawayan natin. Nakakahiya.”

“I’m talking to Popoy (Juico) like a brother and to EJ (Obiena) like a father.”